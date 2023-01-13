This entry is a report by WDEL's Mark Fowser on 'The Claymont Twelve.'
It was a turning point in history: not just in Delaware, but for the nation.
70 years ago, a legal case played out that led to the successful and peaceful integration of schools in Delaware - a development that occurred before the more widely-known 1954 Supreme Court Decision in "Brown vs. Board of Education."
WDEL's Mark Fowser has more with one of the Black students who was involved with a group that became known as "The Claymont Twelve."