This entry features reporting by WDEL's Mike Phillips on controversy surrounding the Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation.

WDEL broke most of these stories and was the only media outlet in Delaware to providing ongoing coverage.

Fort DuPont report 113022

A former worker at the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation is suing the organization under the Whistleblower's Protection Act.

Fort DuPont report 020822

The Executive Director of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation is resigning.

Fort DuPont 033122 report

The Chairman of the Board of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation has resigned, the second official of the organization to resign in a little over a month.

Fort DuPont 062222 report

Land clearing on a controversial parcel of land has been halted, just a week after Governor Carney signed a bill remaking the board of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation.

Tags