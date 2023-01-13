This entry is a segment of Delaware’s Morning News on WDEL-FM/AM from Dec. 6, 2022. The show is anchored and produced by Peter MacArthur.
The newscast features:
WDEL reporter Sean Greene on a possible change at the top of the Wilmington Police Department. For the story, Sean interviewed Wilmington’s Mayor and City Council President.
WDEL reporter Mike Phillips follows-up on a New Castle County crime spree, which shut down the region’s main interstate highway.
WDEL reporter Mark Fowser on the many holiday light displays in Delaware.
The newscast also includes reporting on a family devastated by a fatal car crash, a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on LGBTQ+ rights, hospital restrictions due to a rise in virus cases, and debate over a new restaurant planned for a Delaware state park, among other stories.
You’ll also hear WDEL’s in-house traffic reporter Mike Phillips, locally produced weather reports, sports, tech news and a local produced business report.
The half-hour began with an update on world and national news from CBS Radio News (not included in this entry).
Commercials have been edited out.