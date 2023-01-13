This entry is a segment of Delaware’s Afternoon News on WDEL-AM/FM from Dec. 8, 2022. The show is anchored and produced by Chris Carl.
The newscast features:
WDEL reporter Mark Fowser on the “tripledemic” in Delaware in the middle of the holiday season
WDEL reporter Sean Greene on a shortage of DelDOT snow plow drivers
WDEL reporter Mike Phillips on money raised by WDEL listeners being distributed to local homeless shelters and soup kitchens
The newscast also includes reporting on a local museum being featured on the TV quiz show “Jeopardy!”, advancements in the treatment for breast cancer, cyber-crimes investigations, among other stories.
You’ll also hear WDEL’s in-house traffic reporter Sean Greene, locally produced weather reports and sports. We round out this half-hour segment with a home tip, business/money news and entertainment.
The half-hour began with an update on world and national news from CBS Radio News (not included in this entry).
Commercials have been edited out.