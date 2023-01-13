WDEL 100 logo

In 2022, WDEL radio celebrated its 100th anniversary.

WDEL's Chris Carl documented the milestone by producing a number of vignettes highlighting the station's history and achievements.

WDEL's 100th Anniversary vignettes

 

WDEL founder Willard Wilson

WDEL was created by Willard Wilson. He talked about the early days of the radio station in a 1977 interview that's currently housed in Hagley…

WDEL turns to Talk

In the 80's, WDEL moved away from music and more toward the News/Talk station it is today.

The origins of TrafficWatch

We hear from Pete Booker and Robin Bryson, who launched TrafficWatch in the mid-80's.

WDEL Sports

We hear from long-time WDEL Sports Director "Big" Don Voltz about the history of sports on WDEL.

Mr. Goodwill

For more than 40 years, WDEL listeners tuned in to hear Mr. Goodwill

Bill Horleman

For three decades, the first voice many people heard in the morning was that of Bill Horleman on WDEL.

Charlotte Shedd

One of the most distinctive voices on WDEL has been that of Charlotte Shedd - a fixture on Wilmington radio for some 40 years.

Pete Booker

One of the architects of the modern day WDEL was Pete Booker.

Robin Bryson

Robin Bryson was the long-time voice of WDEL's TrafficWatch

Don Voltz

For more than 30 years, "Big" Don Voltz was the voice of sports in Delaware.

Allan Loudell

For decades, Delaware's anchorman was Allan Loudell

John Rago

Memories and recollections from former WDEL news reporter, news director, program director and talk show host John Rago.

Peter MacArthur & Rick Jensen

Among the legendary broadcasters who've worked at WDEL over the years, two of the voices you currently hear on WDEL have been on the air for m…