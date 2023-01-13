In 2022, WDEL radio celebrated its 100th anniversary.
WDEL's Chris Carl documented the milestone by producing a number of vignettes highlighting the station's history and achievements.
WDEL's 100th Anniversary vignettes
WDEL was created by Willard Wilson. He talked about the early days of the radio station in a 1977 interview that's currently housed in Hagley…
In the 80's, WDEL moved away from music and more toward the News/Talk station it is today.
We hear from Pete Booker and Robin Bryson, who launched TrafficWatch in the mid-80's.
We hear from long-time WDEL Sports Director "Big" Don Voltz about the history of sports on WDEL.
For three decades, the first voice many people heard in the morning was that of Bill Horleman on WDEL.
One of the most distinctive voices on WDEL has been that of Charlotte Shedd - a fixture on Wilmington radio for some 40 years.
Memories and recollections from former WDEL news reporter, news director, program director and talk show host John Rago.
Among the legendary broadcasters who've worked at WDEL over the years, two of the voices you currently hear on WDEL have been on the air for m…
WDEL has been involved in the annual Wilmington Flower Market for decades.