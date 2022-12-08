Nolan Henderson guided the University of Delaware to two NCAA postseason appearances, and now he said he's ready to take his game to the next level.
Henderson, voted Second Team All-CAA after leading the Blue Hens to the Round of 16 in this year's NCAA Tournament elected to bypass coming back for a 7th season, augmented by medical and COVID redshirts, and go professional.
"I am humbled to be part of the proud Delaware Football brotherhood," Henderson wrote on social media. "Blue Hens faithful, I gave you my all and left nothing out there. In the warriors code there is no surrender. When the body pleads 'stop', the spirit cries 'never."
Henderson threw for 6,429 yards and 56 touchdowns in 37 games, including 3,216 yards in what will be his final season in Newark.
He was also named First Team All-CAA during the COVID-altered Spring 2021 season.
The 2016 Delaware High School Offensive Player of the Year from Smyrna became UD's first in-state recruited quarterback since Eric Spiese in 2002.
He'll be joined by linebacker Johnny Buchanan, who was named First Team All-CAA.after recording 150 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks in Delaware's 13 games.
Henderson would be Delaware's first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft since Joe Flacco in 2008.
UD has never had a linebacker taken in the draft, although former Delaware/Salesianum star LB Troy Reeder has a Super Bowl ring from last season with the Los Angeles Rams.