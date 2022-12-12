Delaware Supreme Court Associate Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed to join the Third Circuit Court of a Appeals as a U.S. Circuit Judge.
Montgomery-Reeves spent almost three years on the Delaware Supreme Court, after serving as Vice Chancellor on the Delaware Chancery Court from 2015-2019.
The University of Mississippi and Georgia School of Law graduate served as a law clerk for Chancellor William Chandler on Chancery Court, and was a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati before going into public service.
Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed by a 53-35 vote in the Senate, and Delaware's U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons issued a statement:
“We are glad that a strong bipartisan majority of Senators voted to confirm Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to the federal bench. Her outstanding legal acumen, compassion, and trailblazing efforts make her a truly outstanding judge for the Third Circuit. All Americans are fortunate to have someone of Justice Montgomery-Reeves’ integrity, intellect, and work ethic on one of the highest courts in the land. Her confirmation also ensures that the Third Circuit comes closer to truly representing the diversity of our people.”