Tuesday could resemble Black Friday for those in the Delaware surf fishing community.
DNREC will begin the sale of the 17,000 surf fishing permits on February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. for both their online and in-person customers.
The sale was delayed due to production issues with the permits, which also affected Annual Park passes, which go on sale on February 15.
DNREC has a cap on annual surf passes to avoid overcrowding of the available 7 miles of beaches between Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island State Parks.
In 2021, the 17,000 permits sold out on March 3, while in 2020, they lasted until June 9.
DNREC said they will post the link to the sale of the passes on their website this morning.
Surf Fishing permits cost $90 for in-state residents, with $180 for out-of-state vehicles. According to DNREC, 77% of surf-fishing permits were held by Delaware residents.
There will also be an off-peak option for the surf fishing permits, which entitles holders to use them anytime from February 1 to May 29, and again after September 6. Between those periods, they can only be used on weekdays, with the exception of Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day.
Both the Peak and Off-Peak surf fishing permits offer free admission to all the other State Parks.