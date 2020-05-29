There were 11 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, but "active" positive cases continued their downward trend, public health officials said.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, 732 new tests results reported featured about a 9% infection rate, with 65 new positives for a cumulative total of 9,236.
Those increases broke down by county to 54 in New Castle for 3,629, nine in Kent for 1,401, and four in Sussex or 4,155.
Friday's announced deaths ranged in age from 45 years old to 95 years old, all all were women save for a single man. Eight were from New Castle County, one was from Kent County, and two were from Sussex County. Ten had underlying health conditions and five had been residents of long-term care facilities.
Eighty-nine percent of Delaware's deaths have involved persons with underlying health conditions while 65 percent have occurred in long-term care facilities.
However, with 93 new total recoveries--for 5,103 total--and now 356 deaths attributed to the virus, "active" cases in the First State decreased by 39 to 3,777.
Hospitalizations decreased by nine to 183--32 individuals were still critically hospitalized, officials said--while negative test results increased by 667 to 48,297.