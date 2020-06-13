A major milestone in Delaware's fight against COVID-19 - the number of people in the hospital continues to fall, and is now below 100 for the first time since numbers started being tracked.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Saturday that 93 people are currently hospitalized.
The number of active cases (3,694) was down slightly from Friday and also ended the week lower (-58).
The total number of positive cases of the virus rose by 56 to 10,229, but the percentage of results that came back positive from the latest round of testing was only about 2.3%. The state also added only 287 new cases for the week - the lowest amount since tracking began.
Delaware did see five more fatalities, bringing the state's death toll to 419. The weekly number of deaths continued trending downward.