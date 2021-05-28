Thousands of beachgoers are expected to flock to the Delaware beaches for Memorial Day Weekend, but they might want to pack a rain jacket to go with their sunscreen.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said an ill-timed weather pattern change could lead to more rain this weekend than we've seen in weeks.
"That front that came through Wednesday night with the thunderstorms has stalled off to our south. Starting Friday, we will see several areas of low pressure riding along that front. We'll see one Friday, another Saturday, and another off the coast Sunday, and each one will have moisture with it."
After temperatures snuck into the low 80s throughout Delaware away from the coast Thursday, temperatures should be down at least 10 degrees with the wind coming off of Atlantic, where the water is in the low 60s.
That will set the stage for a potential soaker on Friday night, with the National Weather Service and Delaware Weather Network both predicting 1-2 inches of rain.
"We need the rain. Even though some areas got a good soaking Wednesday night, there were areas of the state that didn't see anything. When all is said and done, we should see widespread totals of 1-2 inches of rain statewide. Even though the timing isn't the best, it really is beneficial."
Wilmington has recorded just 0.97 inches of rain in May, 1.97 inches lower than normal. More than half of that fell Wednesday evening. Before that, the last measurable rainfall at the New Castle Airport was 0.05 inches on May 8. Wilmington hasn't seen more than an inch of rain on a single day since April 11.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be in the low 60s in Delaware, about 15-20 degrees below normal for the final days of May.
Memorial Day is currently looking drier and warmer, with highs creeping in the mid-to-high 70s, very close to average.