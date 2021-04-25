A Delmar police officer was critically injured in an altercation in a home in the Yorkshire Estates community around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
Delaware State Police said the injured officer was dispatched to a reported fight in progress in the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive on April 25, 2021.
Officials said it's not clear what exactly happened inside the residence, but a dispatcher was then unable to reach the Delmar officer identified as Corporal Keith Heacock.
A Wicomico County, Maryland, sheriff's deputy and a state trooper arrived on scene and found Cpl. Heacock unconscious.
He was transported to a hospital in Salisbury and ultimately transferred to the Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, Maryland.
"Corporal Keith Heacook is a 22-year veteran and has been employed with our department since 1998," said Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar Police Department. “He is a husband, son, brother, and father."
State police said there was a separate, but related assault, on an elderly couple across the street from where Heacock was found. Both of them were seriously injured.
"Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," said Chief Barkley.
Police said multiple people in the home where the officer was injured have been taken into custody.