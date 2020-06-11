The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors met for nearly three-and-a-half hours on Thursday, but ultimately their meeting was about 24 hours too early.
They discussed changes to the high school physical form during the pandemic, when summer conditioning programs could possibly, and even whether a drastic change to the sports calendar for 2020-21 school year is needed, but it all seemed to end with the same conclusion: Governor John Carney's briefing on Friday holds the key.
The Department of Public Health, through the Division of Small Business, released guidelines for baseball and softball's return to play earlier this week, and are expected to announce even more during Friday's bi-weekly briefing.
While athletes and coaches are chomping at the bit to get back into practices and competition, Dr. Bradley Bley from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) said one major barrier is preventing any movement to this point.
"If we're not back in school, and there's no on-site learning, we recommend that the DIAA sports not proceed."
Carney's executive order in regards to schools has not changed, and no specific guidance as of Thursday night had been given as to whether that will change when Phase 2 of the reopening plan is instituted on Monday, June 15.
If Carney, through discussion with the Department of Public Health, does decide to allow conditioning drills to resume, the DIAA's board decided to not take an action, setting June 15 as the date that summer workouts can begin at schools, depending on their level of comfort with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Summer workouts or not, attention is being paid towards August 17, the current first day of practice for fall sports, including football.
Bley said SMAC looked at guidelines presented by the National Federation of High Schools, and said it could come down to sport-by-sport decisions.
"In sports that are deemed lower risk for COVID-19, we thought it was appropriate that they could continue to participate, even if higher-risk sports needed to be canceled based on current regulations. For example, cross country could potentially proceed, because they could distance from each other, but football - perhaps considered a high risk sport - would not be able to proceed depending on where we're at with state regulations."
High risk sports cited by the NFHS include wrestling, football, boys lacrosse, dance, and competitive cheerleading.
Medium risk sports offered in Delaware included basketball, baseball, volleyball, softball, soccer, ice hockey, field hockey, tennis, swimming relays, pole vault, high jump, long jump, and girls lacrosse.
Lower risk sports include individual running and throwing, swimming, golf, and sideline cheerleading.
Board member Ted Laws suggested a proposal that has been circulating in New Jersey to perhaps flip sports seasons, perhaps take a lower-risk sport like baseball and move it to the fall, while moving football to the spring, in the hope that COVID-19 regulations might have changed by that point.
They took no definitive action on that, or most other topics, including how an updated physical form for 2020-21 will look, and perhaps just as alarmingly, when it would be due.
There was a vote taken to permit individual Odessa High School athletes to be eligible for individual DIAA championships (cross country, swimming, etc.) beginning in 2020-21, as the school begins to fill with its first freshman class this fall. Most of their teams will still be competing at the freshman or junior varsity level, as they build up their rosters.
As for most of the other major topics around high school sports, Delaware's DIAA community waits for Friday to see if they can finally get some answers.