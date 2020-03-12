The Delaware Interscholastic Athletics Administration announced they are postponing Thursday's planned basketball semifinals to Friday, and they are limiting access to nearly everyone, including WDEL.
All four games will now be played at the high seeds gym, with only the following people allowed to attend.
- Essential tournament staffing
- The two teams, and their official traveling parties
- Officials
- Up to 2 parents/guardians of each participating player
Parents/Guardians will receive their tickets from their school at no cost.
The DIAA has also announced that there will be NO free access to their championships. WDEL has been told it cannot broadcast the semifinals or finals, something it has done, while paying the DIAA for rights, since at least the 1980s.
Instead, the games will be streamed on the NFHS network, with a monthly pass available for $10.99.
Anyone who bought tickets through a school should contact that school for a refund. Tickets purchased online through the University of Delaware by credit card will be refunded within 3-5 days. UD is contacting those who paid by check or cash.