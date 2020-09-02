Dover's Madison Brengle reached her second career 3rd round appearance at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 17 Dayana Yastremska on Wednesday night.
The match was slated to take place on Louis Armstrong Stadium, but was moved to Court 17, and Brengle made herself right at home by breaking open a tight start to the first set by winning the final four games, including a key 4-2 game where she shook off three break points.
Brengle then won the first two games of the second set, and never trailed as she finished off in her trademark fashion, forcing her opponent into a hitting error.
Brengle had just 8 winners in the match, but took full advantage of 43 errors from her 20-year-old Ukrainian opponent, who reached the third round in New York last year.
Next up for the Dover native is fellow American Shelby Rogers, who is ranked No. 93 in the world. Rogers upset No. 11 Elena Rybakina earlier on Wednesday.
Brengle will be looking for her second career 4th round appearance in a Grand Slam, matching her 2015 Australian Open run. She's also reached the 3rd round in Melbourne in 2016 and 2017 at Wimbledon.