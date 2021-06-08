Evictions in Delaware are on place to drop nearly 80% year-over-year as tenants remain protected by Governor Carney's pandemic emergency order.
Sean McCormick, Deputy Chief Magistrate of New Castle County's Justice of the Peace Court, told Wilmington City Council last week that in a typical year his courts handle 8,000 landlord cases, with about 1,000 leading to evictions, but since July 1, those numbers are way down.
As of May 28, he said Delaware has had 4,178 landlord cases, but just 124 had led to evictions.
One large reason is a portion of Delaware's State of Emergency Declaration that McCormick said directly speaks to evictions in an environment of increased unemployment caused by the pandemic response.
"Evictions could not take place unless they were done 'in the interest of justice'. The question is what does that mean? Well, I'll let you in on a little secret, that's something we try to keep vague. 'Interest of justice' is something that judges pull out of their pocket when they don't have anything else to lean on and say 'well, I think it's in the interest of justice."
McCormick said having so few evictions be upheld isn't an accident.
"For those 124 evictions that did take place, in each and every case, a judge had to weigh the factors and determine if it was in the interest of justice to evict that person. As you can see by the numbers, 124 as opposed to 1,000 in a given year, the standard has been pretty strictly upheld."
A big part of the reason for it being included in Delaware's order is the federal eviction moratorium, which is currently slated to continue through June 30.
McCormick said if you are in a situation where you're being taken to court by your landlord, there are still options in place.
"If that case goes against the tenant, then the question that has to be raised is two-fold: Have you filed a CDC Declaration with your landlord, and/or to your landlord, why is it in the interest of justice that this person be evicted? They have to come up with a substantial reason, the reason has to be something other than money because there are other means to get money out there right now."
McCormick also said it's critical to realize you don't have to represent yourself in a landlord-tenant case, especially if money is an issue.
"Whether it be [Delaware] Community Legal Aid [Society], Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, or the Legal Services Corporation of Delaware, all of those agencies will represent people that are below the poverty line for free, effectively, but their resources are strained, and quite frankly, a lot of people don't realize that is an option for them."
McCormick said he wasn't sure when the federal government, or Governor Carney, could lift the eviction moratorium, or whether it could lead to a flood of evictions once they are more easily allowed upon loosening restrictions back to normal.
"The answer is 'I really don't know'. Governor Carney plays his cards pretty close to his vest. We don't know when he's going to change the circumstances under which evictions can take place. So long as federal funds are still out there to help pay rent, and so long as there is a need, sincerely we hope he will leave it in place somewhat longer, but it really is going to depend."
McCormick said after the court reopened following the initial COVID lockdowns, Justice of the Peace judges were saving a six-month backlog, with cases being filed taking 10 weeks to reach the court, more than double before COVID.
Because of this, McCormick said the court has been trying to push landlord-tenant disputes into mediation, hoping the parties can sort their differences without needing to have judicial intervention.