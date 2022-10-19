A former Delaware State Trooper has pled guilty in connection with a scheme involving non-existent traffic stops that he recorded as "e-warnings."
The Delaware Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that 32-year-old Edwin Ramirez admitted to one count of falsifying business records and one count of official misconduct in New Castle County Superior Court. Ramirez was indicted in August 2021, three months after he had been suspended.
His supervisor began to notice discrepancies in reports submitted by Ramirez. Delaware State Police referred the case to the A.G.'s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
Ramirez was sentenced to two concurrent 12-months prison sentences suspended for 12 months of probation. He must serve 33 hours of community service - one hour for each 'fake warning' that was discovered.
“The Delaware State Police understands the importance of building and maintaining public trust,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said in a statement “We initiated an investigation when we noticed evidence of potential misconduct. An internal review of the matter revealed a significant pattern of misconduct, so it was brought to the attention of the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust. Edwin Ramirez is no longer employed as a Delaware State Trooper. The Delaware State Police wants the public to know that our agency holds our core values in high regard. As evidenced by the outcome of the investigation, we will continue holding ourselves to a higher standard while maintaining the public’s trust in our agency.”
“The facts in this case were clear. Mr. Ramirez’s misconduct victimized innocent motorists as part of a petty scheme, and undermined his fellow officers’ good work with this abuse of power. I’m grateful to the officers who came forward to report him and to the team that secured this outcome,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement.