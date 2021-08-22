If you like to bike and want to encourage others to do so, plan to pedal through part of Delaware during Bike Delaware's annual Amish Country Bike Tour.
Cyclists who take part in the tour can choose one of several distance options, and all get a sweet treat when they're finished, said Bike Delaware's Lori Speed.
"You cycle anywhere from 15, 25, 50, 62 or 100 miles through flat countryside. Honestly, most people come for the piece of pie--everybody gets to get a piece of pie at the Amish country schoolhouse," said Speed.
This year's tour is scheduled for September 18, 2021. Find out more, by clicking here.