William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition.
Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement, and respect for all members of the student body and staff, according to the national panel of Special Olympics and education community leaders that created these standards. Cooke completed an intense application process outlining all of its inclusive programming and activities offered school-wide for all grade levels.
“At Cooke we take pride in fostering awareness and participating in school-wide activities that promote an inclusive community," said Heather Kennedy, who directs the program at the school.
A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition must meet 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. According to Kennedy, one of Cooke's core values is creating a community of learners who they hope will positively impact their world in the future positively.
The school was one of just 122 schools around the country to receive the honor in the 2021-22 school year.
Staff and students from Cooke were at Wednesday's monthly Red Clay School District Board of Education meeting.