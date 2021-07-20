You may see someone familiar the next time you go to Walt Disney World.
An animatronic President Biden will debut in the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom next month.
It will deliver the presidential oath of office which was recorded at the White House by Biden himself just for the Hall of Presidents.
On the table next to Biden, there will be peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware as well as a pair of his trademark aviator sunglasses.
Former President Trump's figure will be relocated near other former Presidents.