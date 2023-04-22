This Earth Day, lawmakers, Boy Scouts, and environmentalists alike gathered by the Christina River to clean up their water shed.
Kim Burdick moved her family into the Hale-Byrnes House in 2008, leaving her with the task of preserving a Revolutionary War landmark.
She enjoys the assistance from the annual Christina River cleanup, which partially takes place in her backyard.
"They've been doing it a long time and I like it, says Burdick. "For one thing, it brings in people and they can see the house."
The white clay, red clay and Christina Rivers all converge in Burdick's backyard.
The rivers' historical intersection has become a site for the litter cleanup efforts that Governor John Carney participated in.
The Governor says that part of the reason why so much trash ends up near the Hale-Byrnes House is actually due to the rivers combining while also having a sharp turn, washing garbage up onto shore.
Glass bottles, metal pipes, and plastic undesirably decorated the slopes leading down to the Christina River until Saturday morning due to the cleanup.
Governor Carney says he wants his state look its best while he takes care of its environment as well.
"I think people are mostly mindless about [littering]. It really does not reflect well on our state," says Carney. "It makes a difference when we have scores of people out here all over the basin picking up big things and little things."
If you missed out on the Earth Day cleanup, you can still participate in improving your state, according to DNREC events planner, Joanna Wilson.
"There are a couple of sites that overlap with this cleanup, but most of them are different ones," says Wilson, regarding the Delaware Coastal Cleanup.
DNREC is expecting around 1100 to 1500 volunteers this year, increased from last year.
The event is set to be in late September of this year.