"The challenge is not to just know Black history, the challenge is to make some Black history."
Those were the words of Rev. Al Sharpton as he paid a visit to Wilmington on Tuesday trying to highlight the need for police reform, especially in how it deals with people of color.
Only 12% percent the country is Black, but 26% of people killed by police in 2022 were African American.
In 2022, nearly 1,200 people were killed by police nationwide, and just 1% of the involved police officers were prosecuted for the killings.
Keandra McDole has been advocating for police reform since her wheelchair bound, unarmed brother was killed by police in 2015.
"My brother is gone so it's my job and my family's job to fight for the people that are here and most importantly for their families, so what happened to my brother doesn't happen again," McDole says.
McDole said her goal is to run for Wilmington City Council in 2024 to actively create change in her community.
Both advocates are pushing for more people to get involved in the movement to end police brutality while holding officers accountable for their actions if they act inappropriately while on the job.
Wilmington, along with the rest of the First State, is no stranger to police brutality and death at the hands of police.
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby has been advocating for police reform throughout her time on council, knowing that she is planting seeds for a new way of policing.
"We are in need of a community response team. I don't hate police officers as individuals; for me, it's the system," says Darby. "This is not new. My grandfather talked about this. This has been something that we have been faced with for generations."
Seeing that history is continuing to produce the same patterns, Darby is making it a point to try and break the cycle by using her voice for herself and others.
Darby recognizes that her ancestors fought for her generation to be where it is today, and she feels that she must do the same for future generations, including her own kids.
"We cannot continue to allow this to happen and as a councilperson, I'm going to use my little bit of voting power around legislation to make sure that we're making these changes," Darby says.
Darby says that reform is in order for the police, and says that solving murders as opposed to causing deaths in the city would be a constructive place to start.
There are currently over 30 unsolved cold case murders in Wilmington, with a majority of the victims being people of color.