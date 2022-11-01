NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.
She will play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13.
Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.
Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights."