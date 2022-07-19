When the BMW Championship PGA tournament kicks off at the Wilmington Country Club in the back half of August, Delaware will--once again--be at the center of a national stage, and the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to make sure the state is putting its best foot forward.
That's why the bureau's executive director, Jennifer Boes, said they got together with their business members and organized the all-digital Wilmington & the Brandywine Valley Discount Pass, a webpage visitors and residents alike can bookmark to find great places to eat, drink, shop, and visit, all offering discounts.
"Well, it's free, first of all, and it's very easy to get. We created it for visitors, but residents can use it as well," Boes said. "It gives you access to over 30 discounts at restaurants, attractions, and retail establishments around northern Delaware."
Any business that's a member of the bureau can add a discount or perk at any time, so users are encouraged to check out what's on offer regularly. Boes hopes it will help drive some traffic to new or lesser known locations in the area. There's also no deadline set for how long the pass will be available, so any businesses that plan on joining the bureau can immediately enlist. The following businesses are already offering everything from percentages off three-course meals to discounts on piercings:
- Back Burner Restaurant & To Go Shop
- Bootless Stageworks
- Brandywine River Museum of Art
- Brandywine Zoo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Currie Hair Nails and Skin
- Delaware Art Museum
- Eggspectations
- Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park
- Hagley Museum and Library
- Harry’s Savoy Grill
- Historic Odessa Foundation
- Jersey Mike’s Subs (select locations)
- Lafate Gallery
- Morgan’s of Delaware
- New Castle Historical Society
- Old Swedes Historic Site
- Poppycock Tattoo & Piercing
- Stone Balloon Ale House
- Taste Kennett Food Tours
- The Candlelight Theatre
- The Delaware Contemporary
- Timothy’s Riverfront Grill & Wilmington Hall
- Wilma’s
- Wilmington & Western Railroad
- Wilmington Brew Works
- Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
All interested individuals need to do is visit this page on VisitWilmingtonDEcom, fill out the information requested after clicking "Get Yours," and then add the page texted to them to their phone's home screen, opening it similarly to how apps work.
The offering was debuted just before the pro golf tour set to arrive August 16th to the 21st.
"It's a month away now," Boes told WDEL's Peter MacArthur on DelAWARE Thursday, July 19, 2022. "All of us in the tourism industry are ramping up for that, because there are going to be--we estimate--up to 130,000 people in town over the course of the tournament...that's a great opportunity to generate business here in northern Delaware."
She likened the coming event to another high-profile politician from the area finding recent success.
"I think everybody involved would agree that the potential is huge. It's similar in a way to when President Biden was was running for election and then the days leading up to his inauguration. There's going to be a lot of media in town to cover the golf tournament, but they're also going to be covering other things while they're here," Boes said. "The media coverage that we're going to get from that...is really priceless. We hope people will see how beautiful our area is, and how much there is to see and do, and they're going to come back to experience that as a tourist."