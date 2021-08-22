Have fun while doing something healthy and help people with disabilities in Delaware at the same time, by taking part in the annual Easter Seals/CAI Volleyball Challenge.
The pandemic forced last year's challenge to be a virtual event, said Easter Seals CEO Ken Sklenar.
"But this year, we're on full-force. We will be having volleyball games going on with the teams that have registered, but we also are adding different, so it gives people some additional choices, so we're having an outside walk, and we are at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington this year, and we're very excited about that," Sklenar told WDEL's Del-AWARE.
Sklenar said by participating in the challenge, you'll be a bigger help that you know.
"We are one of the largest Easter Seals affiliates in the country, which I think says something, because if you think about our market area, we serve Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore, and so the population base is not that large, but yet, we're providing a lot of services in the communities that we're in," said Sklenar.
The challenge happens September 18, 2021. Learn more by clicking here.