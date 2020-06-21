A Kent County man is wanted in connection with a Sussex County shooting.
Edward Palmer of Felton went to his ex-girlfriend's house in Greenwood Saturday night, threatened to attack her father and shoot her dog, and fired several shots into the house, hitting the woman's father in the arms, Delaware State Police said.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and Palmer, who police say violated a no-contact order, is still at large.
A warrant is out charging Palmer with first-degree assault, felony firearms possession, criminal mischief and breach of release.
Anyone who knows where he is can call Troop 4, Detective Bluto at 302.856.5850.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com