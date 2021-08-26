A fin whale was found stranded on a sandbar near Cape Henlopen State Park Thursday.
The second-largest whale behind just the blue whale, fin whales get their name from an easy-to-spot fin on their back, near its tail.
The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) based in Lewes reported going out with DNREC police to check on the whale, that they said moved closer to the coast, which they called "not a good sign".
There was a concern the whale may eventually attempt to beach itself along the bay side of the Cape Henlopen point.
As of Thursday afternoon, MERR said biologists and NOAA were working through options that included palliative care, sedation, or euthanasia.
Research was still being done, but MERR said they could not locate any injuries, but suggested there's usually an underlying health problem.
According to the latest estimate done by US and Canadian environmentalist groups in 2016, there were about 6,802 fin whales in the western North Atlantic region, primarily between Central Virginia and Newfoundland.
MERR recommends people stay at least 150 feet away from living whales. Anyone who sees a stranding in Delaware should contact MERR at 302.228.5029.