First lady Jill Biden has arrived in Europe, where she's using her second solo overseas trip to get an up-close look at the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
The White House says Biden will spend Mother's Day meeting with displaced families in a Slovakian village on the border with Ukraine. The first lady's office declines to say whether she'll enter Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led millions of Ukrainians to flee to neighboring countries like Slovakia and Romania.
Biden opened her trip Friday at a military base on the Black Sea in Romania, where she helped serve dinner to U.S. troops stationed there.
She had one extended exchange with a service member who was from Pennsylvania and said he attended the University of Delaware, in which she says “I’m a Blue Hen, too! So is my husband.”