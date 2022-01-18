Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.