The Food Bank of Delaware is starting off 2022 with drive-thru food pantries in all three counties starting this week.
Spokeswoman Kim Turner said the numbers of those checking in at food distribution events have been declining in recent months.
"Over the past three months...we on average, served about 1,000 to 1,200 households," said Turner. "At the height of the pandemic, those numbers were much higher."
But Turner said there are still people dealing with food insecurity so their mission goes on in these cold winter months.
"Our community needs us so we do whatever it takes to make sure we meet those needs," said Turner. "We don't want to see anybody in our community going without food or sending their kids to bed hungry, so I think we can all endure a couple of hours in the cold or bad weather to make sure that people don't have to go without."
In addition to cold weather, volunteers are also working within COVID protocols.
Turner said drivers heading to the distribution events can help.
"We ask that people have their backseat or trunk clear to have minimal interaction with our volunteers," said Turner. "Our staff do have to approach each car to check in the people.
"It's a pretty quick interaction but we do ask the community to please be sure to mask up when our volunteers and staff come up to the window to check them in."
The drive-thru food distribution locations are as follows:
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Dover Speedway (Kent County)
- Friday, January 21, 2022, DelTech Stanton (New Castle County)
- Monday, January 24, 2022, Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown (Sussex County)
All of the distribution events begin at 10 a.m., and those attending should bring proof of Delaware residency.