Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for a 17-year-old teenager that went missing on Friday.
Police said Madison Sparrow was last seen on Friday, October 2, 2020 at around 3:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Farm Lane in Newark.
Sparrow is approximately 5’4″, 105 lbs., with long brown hair and wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing black tights with denim shorts, gray boots, blue hoodie that says “New Jersey” on it. Sparrow was also wearing white ghost earrings.
Family, friends, and police have been unable to contact Sparrow.
Anyone with information regarding Sparrow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333