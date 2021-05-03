Ocean City, Maryland, police are continuing their investigation into a crash Sunday, May 2, 2021, on the Route 90 bridge that left a vehicle dangling over a guardrail and sent a child into the waters of Assawoman Bay.
The Ocean City fire department said a Good Samaritan jumped into the water and saved the child who was then flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Seven other people were injured in the crash, some seriously, and were taken by ambulance to various hospitals.
There has been no update on the conditions or identities of the victims, or of the Good Samaritan.