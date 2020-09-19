Two people are dead after their SUV's collided head-on on the Kirkwood Highway Friday night.
A Chevy Blazer crossed the median from the westbound to the eastbound lanes of Route 2 near Newport-Gap Pike around 9:10 p.m., Delaware State Police said.
The Blazer slammed into an eastbound Jeep Renegade, and both drivers, a 52-year-old man from Bear and a 62-year-old Wilmington woman, were pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.
Eastbound Kirkwood Highway was closed for about 4 hours after the crash.