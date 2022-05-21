Get ready for a taste of summer this weekend.
"Find a way to cool yourself off, with this heat that's coming in - intense heat," says NBC10 meteorologist Steve Sosna.
The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for Saturday, as we're expected to reach a high of 95 with a heat index above 100.
Saturday's record high is 95 - set in 1996.
You're advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Sunday will also be very warm, but also more muggy. Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected later Sunday afternoon. While they may contain gusty, damaging winds, the storm system should break the heat.
Relief comes on Monday, when temps fall back into the 70s.