A heat advisory has been posted for Thursday in New Castle County as temperatures are expected to approach record levels, and potentially the hottest day of 2022.
The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 102 at the New Castle Airport, which would tie the record set in 1995.
Wilmington has hit 95 on four occasions this year, May 31, June 17, and July 23-24, the last two coming during the recent 8-day heat wave.
Matt Powell with the Delaware Weather Network said Thursday's weather pattern will match the recipe for heat in Delaware.
"It's that typical Bermuda High we see off the coast so many times during the summer, so we're going to get a strong southerly flow, which will bring in the heat and the humidity, but at least it's only looking like one day."
It's one day because Powell said some temporary relief is coming from the Midwest.
"We have a cold front approaching on Friday, so that will cap the humidity and temperatures. We should see some showers and thunderstorms developing by Friday late in the day and should last late into the night, and they could be strong."
Powell said the weekend should be better, but not without a chance of some rain.
"Saturday's a bit of a mixed bag. Some clouds and some sun, but with that front nearby, I think we see showers and thunderstorms at any time during the day Saturday. We clear that out and Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend. We keep the sunshine, but it's going to be hot again with highs back to about 90 degrees."
Wilmington has had 22 days of temperatures of 90 degrees or above as of Wednesday, matching the yearly average. The record for 90+ days is 44, set in 2010.
In contrast, the record low maximum for August 4 in Wilmington was 72 degrees set in 1948, and the record low is 1964's53, which will be a long way below the temperatures on Thursday.