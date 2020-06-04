"Active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations associated with the illness decreased again Thursday.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, out of 989 new test results reported, 34 new positive cases increased Delaware's cumulative total to 9,746.
Delaware saw 11 new deaths reported for a total of 386. The most recent deaths announced by DPH officials Thursday involved persons ranging in age from 66 to 92. Six of the individuals were female and five were male. Three were Kent County residents, and eight were Sussex County residents. All 11 individuals had underlying health conditions. Persons with underlying health conditions account for 89 percent of Delaware's COVID-19 death tally. Nine of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities, which account for 65 percent of Delaware's overall deaths from the respiratory illness
The state saw 69 new recoveries for a total of 5,562. Active cases decreased by 46 to 3,798.
Those new positive case increases, by county, broke down to 22 in New Castle for a total of 3,925, 3 in Kent for a total of 1,454, and 9 in Sussex for a total of 4,314.
Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 142 with 28 of those persons listed as "critically ill." That's down two persons from the day prior.
While positive test results returned at about 3.4%, negative test results increased 955 to 56,163.