There's more snow on the way, and it might be just a preview of more wintery weather headed here for Valentine's Day weekend.
First, for Sunday, February 7, 2021:
"It looks like a rather quick-hitting storm. This isn't going to be anything like the last storm that lingered for days and days," said Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network. "It looks like the snow breaks out probably between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning; it's gone by three or four o'clock in the afternoon. So this is a quick storm, maybe 12 hours at most. Right now looking like widespread totals of two to four inches across the area. So kind of a modest snow."
Despite the speedier exit of this storm over the previous weekend's, Powell did mention the possibility that the storm could accomplish more in its brief stay than the other.
"There's one computer model that I'm kind of keeping my eye on that has significantly more," he said. "It has several hours where it could be an inch or more of snow. Most models aren't showing that. The only reason I'm kind of cautiously watching it is that model actually did fairly well with snow totals in the last storm...but the air is going to start out a little warmer, the ground's a little warmer, so I'm hedging away from the higher totals. Right now, I would say two to four inches is probably a fairly safe bet across the area."
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of the anticipated weather for northern Delaware. They seemed inclined to agree with Powell's suggestion that perhaps the storm could bring even more snow than early models laid out, as they're now warning of a possible one or two inches of accumulating snow Saturday night and another three to seven inches of snow Sunday for northern Delaware.
With the timing and the temperatures to accompany the system, Powell said there's a likelihood the storm could bring issues for the Monday commute as well, even though the actual system will have moved out of the area by then.
"Sunday night, we're going to drop down into the 20s, so any standing water, any slush, that's going to freeze up overnight Sunday," he said. "So there's definitely the possibility of some slick spots on untreated roads for the Monday morning rush."
Finally, the system is likely a preview of the following weekend, which should bring more wet weather and the coldest temperatures of the year so far, so Valentine's Day plans should be focused on coziness.
"There's going to be a bigger storm that comes through next Friday. Again, rain-snow mix likely, but behind that one for next weekend...absolutely frigid air, probably the coldest air of the season," he said. "We may be talking highs in the 20s, lows in the single digits and teens. Indoor plans by the fire would be the way to go."