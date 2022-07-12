Hurricane-force wind gusts caused damage as a line of thunderstorms slammed through Delaware Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service reported a monitoring station registered an 87 m.p.h. wind gust west of Middletown at 5:40 p.m. on July 12, 2022.
Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company reported 7 calls of wires down, and one structure fire. The extent of any damage was not immediately announced.
The line of storms brought down trees and knocked out power to over 8,700 Delmarva Power customers on both sides of the C&D Canal at its peak.
10,343 (22%) of Delmarva Power's Cecil County customers were still without power as of 9:20 p.m., over three hours after the storm.
A caller to the National Weather Service reported that roofs were blown off of chicken houses on Prospect Church Road near Andrewsville in Kent County.
Quarter-size hail was also estimated in the Odessa area.
Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell said the conditions were ripe for strong winds on a 90 degree day with dewpoints above 70 degrees before the storms.
"There was wind sheer, and there was a lot of lift because it was cold above our heads, but it was hot on the ground. As they say 'what goes up, must come down,' so all of that air that rushed up came pouring back down in the thunderstorms."
One benefit to the thunderstorms hitting late in the evening is that they sparked a colorful sunset in many areas.
Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell said they were a result of mammatus clouds.
"These were clouds were a little too low to be ice crystals, so they were made of water droplets and water vapor. When you get those kind of clouds, they reflect the brighter yellow and the oranges we saw tonight."
Powell said the severe thunderstorm threat is over, and while Wednesday could still approach 90 degrees, it should be less humid than Tuesday.