"My number one thing is to say: I hope that I have served you well," said U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. "I hope that I have made you proud. I hope that I have your vote because my team, we have so much more that we want to do, as we move into a new administration, to affect people's lives, their livelihoods, and just even the ability to be able to flourish and thrive and, in Joe Biden's words, build back better."
Facing a general election challenger in Republican nominee Lee Murphy for her seat as Delaware's sole U.S. Representative, Democratic incumbent Blunt Rochester says her accomplishments over the previous two terns speak the volumes she needs, and that Delaware deserves.
"I've been able to work on legislation with others that impacts Delaware," she said. "Everything from dealing with healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, a bill that was passed that focused on that as well as the treatment, making sure that treatment for COVID did not require an out-of-pocket cost for Americans; my bill was also included and passed the house as well in that area. But then there are issues that we know, because of our state being the lowest lying in the country, that affect our farmers, our beaches, and our environmental justice communities as it pertains to climate. And so, to be able to be on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and to be a co-sponsor of the Climate Action Now Bill, and to work on other issues that affect our communities as it pertains to the environment has also been a success. And even working with our local veterans to pass legislation that would affect veterans across the country has been one of the things of which I've been most proud."
But Blunt Rochester said, while she and her team have made great strides, there's still so much more left to do, and she hopes Delaware residents continue to put their faith in her to get the job done.
"Our number one priority is to get this pandemic under control. Until we get the pandemic under control, both our lives and our livelihoods are at risk. And so that's the number one priority," she said.
But beyond the pandemic, Blunt Rochester said her sights are set on real issues affecting the First State's workers, including disruption in the form of automation, artificial intelligence, and what the future of work looks like.
"Part of the goal was to really look at that as a country, and I started a bipartisan Future of Work caucus in the Congress to say, as we build back better...that we do it in a way that is thoughtful, that is training people for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and that we have the resources to do it and that we look at even the social contract that we have as a country, the benefits that people have, so that they can go to work and thrive."
In addition to focusing on the future of work, infrastructure is another primary concern for Blunt Rochester, who pointed out that means more than "roads and bridges."
"That's also access to broadband and internet, which we know are vital when we are talking about distance learning and telework and telehealth," she said. "Those are some of the things that we will focus on. Priority: healthcare. Priority: jobs. Priority: our environment. Because it is really about ensuring that we can have clean water, clean air, and a vibrant economy. They're tied together."
No one is more aware of the tone of the national conversation than Blunt Rochester, both Delaware's first woman and the first African American to represent in Congress.
"I take the responsibility...very seriously," she said. "I believe representation does matter, and so to see so many people stepping up to participate and run--it's not enough for there to be a first, there has to be many, many more. And so, I take it very seriously. I'm very humbled and honored to represent, because representation matters."
She said George Floyd's murder and how the pandemic has affected disadvantaged communities but on display the United States' deep seated issues with race relations and equality.
"In order for us to see outcomes change--whether it's the economy or healthcare--we have to acknowledge the past," Blunt Rochester said. "We have to acknowledge the fact that [white supremacy,] that what we have seen is that those things never went away. I mean, just because folks were quiet, just because they didn't have a president who emboldened them to be hateful, or racist, or sexist, or all of these -isms, doesn't mean it didn't exist. And what has given me hope in this moment is, to see the galvanizing of people from diverse backgrounds, ages, races, colors, creeds, come together and say, 'This is unacceptable, and we want better.' People always say, 'We're better than this,' and I say, 'No, we're this--but we want to be better than this.' This is our opportunity."
When it comes to voting on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, she hopes voters will put their faith in her to guide the country through the tough times, however tough they might be.
"I want to thank all of Delaware for allowing me the opportunity to represent you in Congress," Blunt Rochester said. "A lot of people don't even get to hear about some of the things that we even do on a bipartisan level, but every single year, we've been able to pass major pieces of legislation together, and I've tried to really carry with me how I've operated here in Delaware with colleagues from all backgrounds. I'm really proud of that, even during this very turbulent and trying time."