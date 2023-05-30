Not long after sunset, Delawareans will get to see an extra treat in the skies to go with the stars.
The International Space Station is expected to track nearly directly overhead of Delaware for about six minutes, starting at 9:24 p.m. on May 30, 2023.
It should initially enter view in the northwest sky, before tracking towards the southeast, as it continues orbiting around Earth.
According to NASA, it is most easily viewable near and before sunrise and after sunset, when the light of the sun reflects off of the station the best.
There will be lower-angle fly-bys on Wednesday and Thursday, before its orbit shifts away from passing over Delaware.
The best viewing will actually be in southern Delaware, where it will be almost directly overhead, while Wilmington will have it be about 75 degrees above the horizon.
If you're looking this evening, Venus should also be viewable in the western sky, and will look like a brighter-than-usual star.
You can find additional viewing times for the ISS at NASA's website.