FILE - First lady Jill Biden wears a mask with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, in support of the Ukrainian people at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. The White House has announced that Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees during a trip to Romania and Slovakia later this week. The first lady will visit both eastern European countries during a five-day trip that starts Thursday. Romania and Slovakia share borders with Ukraine.