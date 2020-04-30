The Delaware House of Representatives' Republican Caucus called for Governor John Carney to reopen the state in the face of the "perceived threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Today is the 49th day Delawareans are living under the restrictions imposed by your State of Emergency declaration. With the lives and livelihoods of our citizens under threat, we can no longer remain silent," the open letter read. "While COVID-19 poses a significant public health concern, the efforts to curtail its spread have created their own problems that are just as alarming."
The caucus also claimed the shutdown has had "a substantial negative impact on public health which they hypothesize will "lead to spikes in stress-related problems, such as heart attacks, substance abuse, suicides, and depression."
"Reengaging Delaware’s economy needs to be a top consideration, yet your re-start plan lacks any sense of urgency or predictability," the caucus says. "We need to restart our economy now in a way that responsibly manages risk; allows businesses to resume operations under protocols to curtail the spread of the virus; and provides our citizens and businesses with a predictable path forward that allows them to make plans on which they can act."
Read the full letter below: