The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that a section of the Brandywine Trail will be closed until early May for improvements, as a part of the Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan.
The trail will be closed from Rockland Road to Rocky Run Bridge, as well as the parking lot at the head of the Rockland Road trail.
The goal of the updates is to create a more accessible trail by paving it and repairing damaged areas where water gets too built up due to the high volume of water that flows into the area.
“This work will minimize material that washes from the trail into Brandywine Creek during flooding events and allows greater access to people with disabilities,” says DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Hardening a trail surface is never our first choice, but this is the best option for a sustainable riverside trail that can withstand heavy storm events and high usage.”
With almost 90,000 visitors coming each year, it takes a part in the 2018-2023 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which says that trail-related activities are the number one outdoor recreation activities in Delaware to fulfill public needs and trends.
The plan includes surface improvements to achieve a higher level of sustainability for 50% of Brandywine Creek State Park’s trails.
Another project that is being worked on later this year will be the addition of a new concrete building where the existing Thompson Bridge composting pit toilet facility stands currently.
The replacement bathroom will be ADA-accessible and have flushless vault toilets, engineered ventilation, comfortable lighting, a modern interior and an exterior that fits the setting.
Closures will be announced on signs in the area as well as on social media.