Dolph Schayes is being honored in a big way on Saturday for his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Schayes, a 12-time All-Star, and 12-time All-NBA selection led the Nationals to the 1955 NBA Championship and finished his career as a 76er in 1964, the 76ers’ inaugural season. He is noted as one of the top 50 most beloved athletes to have ever played for the organization.
“It’s a privilege to continually contribute to 76ers Legends Walk while doing what I love,” sculptor Chad Fisher said. “Dolph Schayes was an original 76er and I’m excited to help immortalize him with the sculpture he deserves."
The Philadelphia 76ers will host a sculpture unveiling ceremony honoring Dolph Schayes on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.
Fisher has created numerous sculptures for Philadelphia and other cities where major sports are popular like Chicago and New York.
Schayes is being recognized for his stats as a player and coach; one year overlapped, as he was both a player and the first ever head coach of the 76ers.
Schayes’ No. 4 was retired by the team in 2016 and his sculpture will now join fellow 76ers legends Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone along 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.
Schayes' sculpture is the ninth addition to the outside of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey.