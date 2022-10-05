The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced its first lab-confirmed influenza case of the season: a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
"Announcing our first case of the flu, just days after the start of the season, is a strong indicator for Delawareans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible," said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. "The flu is a threat to our health, and getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from either getting it, or at the very least reducing the severity of symptoms and illness if you do get it.”
Last year, over 2,700 people were diagnosed with influenza in the state, putting over 150 Delawareans in the hospital. Three individuals died as a result of flu-related complications.
Healthcare professionals are now urging anyone over 6 months old to be vaccinated for influenza; the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered at the same time as the flu vaccine. Both vaccines reportedly take about 2 weeks to be able to fully protect the immune system, it is advised to get vaccinated as early as possible to allow the body to build up its immunity. The influenza vaccine can help protect individuals from getting seriously sick, hospitalized, or even death from the flu.
A schedule for flu vaccines at Public Health clinics for uninsured and underinsured individuals can be found at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/fight-the-flu/flu-vaccine-finder. While DPH no longer holds mass community flu clinics, it is offering flu vaccines at community-based locations where the DPH mobile units also provide additional health services.
Those who have underlying health issues or are immuno compromised are at the highest risk for having serious reactions to the flu, although anyone is susceptible to contracting it. The flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms: fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, and headaches.
If you are sick, it is recommended to contact a health care provider to determine if getting tested for COVID-19 or visiting a physician is the best option in the road to recovery.