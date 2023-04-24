House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst has presented the 2023 Delaware Behavioral Health Package, which aims to improve access to mental health services in schools, provide support for students after traumatic events, and help children prioritize their mental health.
“Our kids are struggling with their mental health in ways many of us can’t even begin to understand, and if we don’t act quickly to address this crisis, the long-term consequences could be dire,” said Rep. Longhurst.
Her goal is to have the package reflect their efforts to addressing and destigmatizing mental illness while providing proactive solutions to improve the mental well-being of students in Delaware.
Stephanie Ingram, President of the Delaware State Education Association, says that educators she's connected with tend to support legislation to extend the unit funding for mental health professionals to high schools.
“Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers. Until we give all students access to the mental health support they need, we cannot save young lives,” says Ingram. “This legislation will add the needed mental health positions to our schools without taking funding for other needed staff positions and give our students access to the support they deserve. Delaware has led the way on funding these positions in our schools, but until we can help students at all levels, the job isn’t done.”
The house bill would lower the ratio of students to mental health practitioners in high schools by requiring one school counselor, social worker, social worker, or other mental health services provider for every 250 students.
There is also a goal of increasing mental health professionals in elementary and middle schools, while creating a reimbursement program to encourage current school employees to get certifications in mental health.