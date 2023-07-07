Delaware’s Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Board has officially announced the winners of this year's Organ Donor Awareness Video Scholarship Contest.
Delaware high schoolers grades 9-12 can participate in the contest: they have to make a 1-2 minute public service announcement about the importance of organ and tissue donation.
The five winners will be honored at the board's August meeting.
The winners this year for $1,000 are Padua Academy's Sarah Voight, and Zoe Tuttle from Indian River.
Students receiving $500 are Cailyn Pan from Charter School of Wilmington, Newark Charter's Suhani Bhatt, and Ethan Moore from Delmar.
The video scholarship contest is organized by the Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Board, the Delaware Department of Education, and Gift of Life, a regional donor program that serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, and promotes the value of organ and tissue donations.
To register to become a designated organ and tissue donor in Delaware, visit a local Division of Motor Vehicles location or register online.