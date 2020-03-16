Your child being home from school could easily stretch beyond two weeks.
As the state tries to come to grips with cases of coronavirus in Delaware, Dr. Kara Odom-Walker, head of the Department of Health and Social Services, said the initial two week stretch is an opportunity for schools to make preparations for online learning in the event closures need to last beyond 14 days.
Bigger picture, Walker said, is the theory that keeping social distancing in mind can quell the severity of the outbreak.
"What we're trying to do is kind of calm the bubble, so that we have a better sense of where people are and really keep people who are most at-risk, safe."
Walker says if experiencing possible symptoms, you should contact the Delaware coronavirus call center at 1-866-408-1899.