Have you been furloughed or laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak? Help is available.
Delaware's Unemployment Insurance Division has beefed up its staff to field applications and answer questions about benefits, said Director Darryl Scott.
"Many of those people are starting to provide assistance offline via email--some are providing, y'know, sorta back-end processing to help the claims process move forward, and as we're able to get them trained, we'll be adding people to the phone to be able to answer calls more quickly," said Scott.
Scott added how you lost your job may affect your benefit eligibility--for example, if you were furloughed, you were laid off with a promise that you'd be brought back on a certain date.
"Laid off is we're shutting down, you're being laid off and there's no defined period for when or if you may be reintstated, and fired is..I'll just say, as it relates to cause, you did something that, the employer determined, that warranted your separation," said Scott.
Scott said if a worker was fired for just cause related to their job, they may not qualify for benefits.
You can find out more about collecting benefits and start applying at ui.delawareworks.com.