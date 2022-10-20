The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a three vehicle crash on Route 896 just north of I-95 on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
The collision occurred just after 11:30 a.m. when a car that had just come off the ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 896 northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn onto southbound Route 896.
The car was broadsided by an SUV and a third vehicle then collided with the wreckage.
At least five people were injured, two critically, including one who was trapped.
The southbound lanes of Route 896 were closed at Welsh Tract Road for about five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.