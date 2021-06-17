"It all just makes a difference in the wellbeing of people, and that changes who they are and what they can be for you," said Sarah Titus, co-owner of Wilmington's The Comic Book Shop. "I don't know. People are worth it."

Slated to appear before the state House Thursday, June 17, 2021, is Senate Bill 15, and act to gradually increase Delaware's minimum wage to $15 by 2025. It is the last stop in the General Assembly before it would head to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

The bill has had it's detractors along the way, especially from industries that would be particularly impacted by the move, like the service industry. In April, Carrie Leishman of the Delaware Restaurant Association said during public comment as the bill moved through the Senate that what the bill sought to do created untenable stress on restaurants.

"The state really is looking to increase this minimum wage," she said at the time. "It's simply too much, too fast, and too steep. The restaurant industry cannot absorb the increases."

But a small business owner like Titus, who already pays her employees above minimum wage, said owners fearful of the move aren't looking at the greater picture. Not only is it attainable, she said, but the results create a more lucrative environment for everyone.

"Sometimes business is counterintuitive, and you're processed and geared to keep lean and mean, and always cut your payroll, and be minimal, and don't don't spend too much money in places where you don't need it," Titus said. "But that results in a lot of short-sighted thinking, where you're saving money now, but not seeing how that impacts you in the grander scale."

Particularly, Titus said, creating an environment in which employees desire to be results in a better environment in which more customers tend to linger.

"They need to be appreciated. It's just about making people feel valued," Titus said. "Then they know that they can give more of themselves to the business as well. Because if they're good and they feel like they are really being appreciated, they're going to want to give a little bit more effort into helping customers, and keeping things clean, and being reliable. So it all just, it makes sense in a longer term."

Lawmakers have their own concerns. In March, Senator Gerald Hocker disagreed with trying to increase the minimum wage. He said doing so now would be a "job killer."

"This is just a job killer, not a job helper, and you're hurting the ones that you think you're trying to help because their buying power is gonna be less on your low income," he said. "I can guarantee you there's no body on that bill as co sponsors that have ever signed their front of upon paycheck, and I've always just endorsed the fact, it makes a huge difference."

But Titus does sign the front of paychecks, as does Courtney Sunborn, owner of Ecolistic Cleaning in Lewes. Even among small businesses, Titus acknowledged selling comics is a "unique" model, with a very niche appeal for a loyal fanbase. She called The Comic Book Shop a "really tiny micro business," and acknowledged only having one full-time payrolled employee.

With 26 employees in Delaware and Maryland, the Ecolistic Cleaning is more established and less niche, but all 26 of owner Courtney Sunborn's workers are already making above minimum wage.

"I started as my first employee, so I realized first-hand what hard work and how physically intensive cleaning is, and I knew I deserved a fair wage," Sunborn said. "At the time, I was a single mother of three children, and I needed to make enough to provide for my family. So when I hired my first employee, I wanted to pay them as fairly as I wanted to be paid, and knew that minimum wage doesn't allow for single mothers with three children to survive."

Keeping with the theme of happy workers, Sunborn said her turnover rate was "extremely low," and their good performance translates into savings. Not only do she spend less time training new hires, but their work is so good, word-of-mouth advertising is as effective for Sunborn as any other method.

"My company has grown every year that we've been in business, excluding one--which was COVID's year," she said. "So it's actually a virtuous cycle; paying your employees more is better for business, I have found. So maybe there's skepticism or just fear to make the shift, but to me, it works. And I'm an example of it working."

As the bill heads before the House, it's had nine amendments placed on the bill since the 10th of June. Eight of them come from Republican representatives Lyndon Yearick, Michael Ramone, Michael Smith, Ruth Briggs King, and Bryan Shupe, the latter of whom has four on his own.

They seek to do everything from push the effective dates of each step in the bill back by a year, to capping the increase at $13.25, exempting small business and non-profits from needing to pay more than 85% of minimum wage. Shupe's additions all seek to create a Controller General who would monitor the fiscal impacts of the legislation and have the findings reported back to the General Assembly.

Democratic Senator Jack Walsh did not take kindly to the last minute additions, issuing a statement Wednesday evening.

